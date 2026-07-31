BNK Financial Group signed an MOU with the Korea Shipowners' Association on Friday at its headquarters in Munhyeon-dong, Busan, to boost maritime finance in the southeastern region and strengthen the competitiveness of the maritime industry.

The signing ceremony established a cooperative framework to help domestic shipping companies secure vessels and advance the development of standard domestic vessel designs. Attendees included Korea Shipowners' Association Vice Chairman Yang Chang-ho, BNK Busan Bank President Kim Sung-ju, BNK Kyongnam Bank President Kim Tae-hwan and BNK Financial Group Management Strategy Division Head Kang Jong-hun.

Under the agreement, the two organizations plan to cooperate in three areas: expanding ship financing for domestic shipping companies, promoting the development of standard domestic vessel designs, and creating tailored financial programs for Korea Shipowners' Association member firms.

"We will work closely with the Korea Shipowners' Association to serve as a bridge connecting maritime policy and industry with finance," a BNK Financial Group official said. "As the leading financial group in the southeastern region, we will continue to expand financial support not only for ship financing but for the maritime industry as a whole, helping to complete the vision of a maritime capital region."

Meanwhile, BNK Financial Group reorganized on July 14 to strengthen its southeastern region-focused strategy and its capacity to respond to future financial trends. As part of the overhaul, the group established a dedicated Maritime Finance Promotion Division to identify and develop ship financing and maritime infrastructure projects, bolstering its financial capabilities in support of the southeastern region's maritime industry.