Shilla Stay, the business hotel brand of Hotel Shilla, has signed an MOU with the organizing committee of the 2027 Seoul World Youth Day to provide accommodation support for the large-scale international event.

Shilla Stay and the 2027 Seoul World Youth Day organizing committee signed the accommodation and banquet cooperation MOU on Thursday at the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul office in Jung-gu, Seoul.

World Youth Day is an international Catholic event held to foster exchange among young people from around the world, organized under the auspices of the pope. First held in Rome in 1986, it rotates among major cities every three to four years, drawing young people, clergy, religious and church officials from across the globe. The event typically attracts hundreds of thousands to more than 1 million visitors to the host city. The 41st edition is scheduled to take place in Korea in August next year.

The agreement aims to build a cooperative framework ensuring stable accommodation and banquet operations for key domestic and international participants during the main event in August next year, and to strengthen the operational foundation for the international gathering.

Under the MOU, the two organizations agreed to cooperate on: accommodation and banquet services for bishops and other key figures during the event; discussions on the use of guest rooms, meeting rooms and ancillary facilities; priority review and provisional reservation of rooms and event spaces; and food and beverage service support to ensure a smooth stay for participants.

Father Kim Nam-gyun, secretary-general of the 2027 Seoul World Youth Day organizing committee, said stable accommodation and attentive hospitality are paramount for an international event welcoming young people from around the world. "We are grateful that Shilla Stay has joined us in preparing for the event through this MOU, and we look forward to working together to provide participants with a safe and comfortable stay," he said.

Shilla Stay plans to support accommodation and operations for key participants visiting Korea during the event. The hotel brand will provide room support along with tailored services — including dedicated check-in and information desks — to ensure a smooth stay for the large number of guests.

Park Sang-o, chief executive of Shilla HM, said the company would draw on its accumulated service experience and operational expertise in hosting diverse domestic and international customers to offer young visitors from around the world the best possible environment for rest. "We will work closely with the organizing committee through to 2027 so that all our staff can prepare as one, ensuring the World Youth Day is remembered as an international festival that delivers inspiration and hope," he said.

Meanwhile, the organizing committee said it plans to accelerate preparations for a successful 2027 Seoul World Youth Day by expanding cooperation with institutions and companies across a range of fields.