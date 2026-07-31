Actor Hong Ye-ji has publicly shared an abusive direct message she received, making clear her displeasure at the attack.

On Thursday, Hong posted a screenshot of a DM from an online user to her Instagram story. The message referenced her relationship with a fellow actor and contained criticism directed at her.

The sender claimed to harbor no ill will toward Hong, writing, "I don't dislike you. I don't really know you and have no particular interest in you" — but went on to say, "The way you seem to deliberately avoid any mention of him feels like a highly calculated attempt to manufacture your own romance rumors, and it's irritating."

The message continued: "I really hate that vague, ambiguous tone that keeps inviting suspicion and doubt. If you're trying in any way to get linked to him, please don't even make the smallest attempt."

The sender also wrote, "At this most brilliant moment he's reached after such a long wait, I hope you finish your project without incident and don't end up as a blemish or source of noise in the other actor's career." The message closed with a dismissive remark: "Just stay in your own lane and do only as much as you're capable of. What comes to you will always be exactly that much."

Hong offered no additional comment, but by sharing the message without alteration she appeared to indirectly signal her displeasure at criticism that had crossed a line.

Earlier, Hong's agency announced in May that it would take a firm stance against malicious posts and the spread of false information.

At the time, the agency warned that "illegal acts — including malicious defamation, indiscriminate personal attacks, and reputational damage caused by the spread of false information about actor Hong Ye-ji — continue to occur," adding that it would "respond firmly and without leniency to any act that damages the actor's reputation or infringes on her rights."

Hong first gained public attention before her acting debut through the Mnet survival program "Produce 48." She later made her acting debut in the film "2037."