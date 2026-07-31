Dong-A Otsuka announced Friday that its Narangd Cider, a leading zero-sugar cider brand in South Korea, and Casaverde, an authentic Italian vinegar brand, are launching a brand collaboration project.

The partnership came together through RESCENE, the girl group that serves as a shared model for both brands. The two companies decided to join forces in response to consumer demand for a collaboration between the brands RESCENE represents.

Through the project, the two companies plan to offer a distinctive drinking experience that combines the crisp carbonation of Narangd Cider with the flavor of Casaverde vinegar. Brand-specific content, social media events and various programs will be rolled out in stages.

"We planned this to answer fans' expectations with something new and enjoyable," said Jang Gyeong-jin, brand manager for Narangd Cider. "We intend to deliver a special experience unique to these two brands through the diverse content and events to come."