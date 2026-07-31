A special travel experience combining night views, dining and accommodation

Yeosu city is accepting applications for the second-half run of its overnight night tourism program, "A Midnight Stroll with the Aquarium," from Monday through Aug. 14.

The program is a two-day, one-night night tourism package combining a nighttime visit to Hanwha Aqua Planet Yeosu, a guided marine ecology tour, dinner, a nighttime walk along the illuminated trail on Odongdo, and a stay at a four-star hotel.

The second-half program will run on three dates — Aug. 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 — with 50 participants per showing, for a total of 150 spots.

To give participants a distinctive summer night memory, each showing will feature special activities including Polaroid photography, snap photo sessions and sparkler experiences, designed to enrich the atmosphere of Yeosu's night sea.

The program is open to tourists whose registered address is outside Yeosu, and each person may apply for only one showing. The participation fee is 59,900 won ($42) per person, and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the "Yeosu-en" app.

Yeosu was selected in 2024 for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's "Night Tourism Specialized City Development Project," a competitive grant program, and has been receiving government funding through next year to develop night-themed content and promote extended-stay tourism.