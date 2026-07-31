Lotte Wellfood is running a consumer-interactive pop-up store called "Kkogkalkon Nangman Pocha" near Sharosugil in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, through Aug. 19.

The pop-up draws on "야장" ("outdoor drinking culture"), a leisure trend that has taken hold among people in their 20s and 30s, and recreates the atmosphere of a 1990s street beer stall. The company said the event is designed to reinterpret Kkogkalkon's core brand value — "Playful" — and broaden its reach among younger consumers.

The pop-up runs daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., hours set to accommodate young office workers and college students stopping by after work.

Visitors can complete missions — including a Kkogkalkon brand quiz, a social media check-in and event games — to earn snack dishes made with four new Kkogkalkon flavors: ssamjang samgyeopsal, irresistible corn, walking taco and butter-grilled squid.

"We designed this pop-up so that the younger generation can directly experience the fun and romance of Kkogkalkon within a retro atmosphere," a Lotte Wellfood official said.