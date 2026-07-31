Samyang Foods said Friday it will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to attract more foreign visitors to South Korea and strengthen overseas tourism promotion.

The agreement aims to translate the global popularity of K-food into actual demand for travel to Korea. The two parties plan to build a tourism promotion model rooted in everyday consumer touchpoints by combining the private sector's overseas marketing reach — backed by a globally recognized brand — with the government's tourism content.

Buldak Bokkeum Myeon, which has built a devoted following worldwide, will serve as the primary vehicle for the initiative. The product has helped cement South Korea's image as a passionate and adventurous nation through its signature spicy flavor, boosting the country's overall brand appeal.

The two parties will run large-scale online and offline promotions linking Korean tourism advertising and information with Samyang Foods products and content through local retail channels, including hypermarkets and online shopping platforms.

Among the planned activities, consumer events will use Buldak Bokkeum Myeon and sauce products featuring QR codes to highlight both Korean travel and the products' characteristics. At the "2026 Korea Culture and Tourism Festival Love Korea," to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from Aug. 21 to 23, a dedicated space will offer food tastings alongside experiences of Korean culture and leisure activities.

The two parties will also run ongoing joint campaigns to spread diverse Korean tourism information by cross-linking their official online promotional channels.

"As global attention to K-food grows by the day, we will do our utmost to convey the appeal of our culture and tourism, drawing on Samyang Foods' brand competitiveness and global network," Chairman Kim Jung-soo said.