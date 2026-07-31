Genesis BBQ Group delivered 500 servings of chicken and side dishes to athletes and coaching staff training at the national team training center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, the company announced Friday.

BBQ said it prepared the special meal to help athletes recover their energy as they push through intensive training ahead of the Asian Games in the summer heat.

The company added that the gesture was also meant to show support from South Korea's representative chicken brand for the athletes competing on the international stage under the national flag.

The special meal — marking the traditional "bok" midsummer day — featured items including "Sunsalcracker," "Cheese Ball" and "Lemon Boy," with enough servings for about 500 athletes and coaching staff.

"We prepared this special meal to give strength to the national team athletes who are pouring sweat preparing for the Asian Games despite the intense heat," a BBQ official said.