Gwangju Bank announced Friday that its defined-benefit retirement pension plan ranked first among all banks in the non-principal-guaranteed product return category.

The bank's defined-benefit plan posted a return of 60.73 percent over the one-year period from July last year through June this year.

Its defined-contribution plan and individual retirement pension also ranked second in the banking sector, with returns of 57.9 percent and 66.7 percent, respectively.

Gwangju Bank has been expanding its customer-focused retirement pension services, including launching a dedicated consulting unit earlier this year to help customers improve returns and strengthen pension management capabilities.