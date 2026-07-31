Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye has moved from a 264-square-meter home to a 162-square-meter one, revealing her new space and saying she is leaving behind a life lived for appearances in favor of minimalism.

The newly remodeled home was unveiled Thursday on her YouTube channel "Mipji Anheun Gwanjong Eonni," a variety lifestyle channel.

"We downsized quite a bit, going from 264 square meters to 162," Lee said. "Everyone must be puzzled — like, you work that hard, so why downsize from 264? But what we're going for is minimalism." The remark drew laughter.

She added, "Let's stop living just to look good. So we scaled back a bit, and we used to have so many shoe cabinets — we've cut those way down too." She also said she threw out all her heels.

The new home drew attention for its stylish interior design.

The living room forgoes a television entirely, replaced by a large standing desk and bookshelves to create a study-style space for reading and learning. Lee also showed off a European-style marble vanity and a cozy master bedroom reminiscent of a hotel suite.

The tour took a lighter turn when Lee's eldest daughter, Taeri, suddenly reported spotting a cockroach.

"A giant cockroach showed up," Lee said. "We welcomed it with open arms — this place is right on the Han River, you know? It's a dense area. So they always come by to congratulate us." She admitted she called pest-control service Cesco just three days after moving in.

Lee married tax accountant Moon Jae-wan in 2017 and has two daughters.