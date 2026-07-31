The Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Integrated City announced Friday that it has applied to elevate the Uncheonsa Rock-Carved Seated Buddha — held by Uncheonsa Temple of the Korean Buddhist Taego Order in Ssangchon-dong, Seo-gu — to the status of a nationally designated cultural heritage treasure.

Designated a city-level tangible cultural heritage in 1974, the statue is carved into a natural rock face and stands 3.61 meters tall, with a body height of 2.45 meters.

The work displays characteristics of both the aesthetic forms of Unified Silla Buddhist sculpture and the large-scale Buddha style of the Goryeo period, pointing to an early Goryeo origin and making it highly valuable for research.

The city said the statue has survived long-term outdoor exposure without damage and features distinctive iconographic elements — including hands clasped around a round ritual object — making it fully worthy of national cultural heritage designation.

Whether the statue receives national designation will be determined following a review by the Cultural Heritage Administration and deliberation by the National Heritage Committee.

Hwang In-chae, head of the integrated city's culture bureau, said the city would pursue wide-ranging conservation and utilization policies "so that the region's precious cultural heritage can be reborn as a core humanistic and cultural asset that unites citizens under a shared identity."