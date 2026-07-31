Chongkundang Holdings ran a relay blood donation campaign across its nationwide worksites to help ease a summer blood shortage and promote a culture of life-sharing.

The company announced Friday that it held the 2026 Love Sharing Blood Donation Campaign at six worksites operated by Chongkundang and its affiliates from July 22 through July 30.

The campaign was designed to help stabilize blood supplies during the summer months, when donations typically drop sharply due to the monsoon season, heat waves and vacation periods. Drives were held in sequence at Chongkundang's Cheonan factory, the Hyojong Research Institute, CKD Bio's Ansan factory, Kyongbo Pharmaceutical's Asan headquarters, Chongkundang Health's Dangjin factory, and Chongkundang's main office in Chungjeong-ro, Seoul. On-site events — including blood donation quizzes and lucky draws — were held at each location to encourage employee participation.

Chongkundang Holdings plans to donate the blood certificates collected from participating employees to the Korea Leukemia Children's Foundation to support treatment for children with pediatric cancer. The company will also set aside a matching fund of 10,000 won ($7) per donor to cover the cost of replacing aging equipment at regional pediatric cancer centers used by patients and their families.

The initiative represents an example of corporate social responsibility evolving beyond one-time donations into a structured, company-wide system of life-sharing and targeted support for vulnerable young patients — one that embodies long-term ESG management values.

Chongkundang Holdings has run the blood donation campaign every year since 2010, now in its 17th consecutive year. A total of 2,593 employees have participated to date, donating 2,194 blood certificates to organizations that support pediatric cancer patients. The company also carries out a range of other community programs, including traveling opera performances and kimchi-making charity drives.

"We hope that the warmth shown by our employees during the summer slump in blood donations will provide real strength to children with pediatric cancer and their families," a Chongkundang Holdings official said. "We will continue to pursue sustainable social contribution activities that reach out to those who are marginalized."