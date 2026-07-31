Hyundai Engineering on Friday officially announced a new value framework outlining the company's purpose and future growth direction.

Declaring this year the "first year of a new beginning," the company said it will build on its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities to develop future energy and advanced industrial construction as its two main growth pillars.

The framework defines the company's identity as "creating better lives through our technology, on the path connecting space and energy." Hyundai Engineering said it aims to position itself as a key player driving the evolution of the energy value chain, with a focus on delivering integrated space-and-energy solutions.

The company said it will accelerate portfolio innovation across its business divisions. The energy division will expand into next-generation areas including small modular reactors (SMR), nuclear fusion, hydrogen and solar power, as well as the construction and operation of power infrastructure for AI data centers. The chemical plant division will pivot toward low-carbon facilities centered on carbon capture and storage (CCS), ammonia-based hydrogen production and LNG liquefaction.

The construction division will strengthen its competitiveness in advanced industrial building, including AI data centers, while the asset management division will move beyond electric vehicle charging station operations into vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging and used battery energy storage system (UBESS) businesses.

The framework was developed over roughly 10 months following the inauguration of CEO Joo Woo-jung, incorporating input from approximately 6,500 employees.

"This newly established value framework serves as the standard connecting Hyundai Engineering's 52-year history of linking the value of space and energy with its future," a company official said. "We will organically integrate our construction capabilities with our energy technology — both rooted in the innovation that is our DNA and the driving force behind our growth — and continue delivering better value to our customers, stakeholders and society."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Engineering rose two spots to fourth place in the civil and architectural construction category of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 2026 Construction Capability Assessment, released Thursday.