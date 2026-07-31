Daewoo Engineering & Construction held a plogging volunteer event near Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday, the company announced Friday.

The company signed a "regional revitalization sisterhood" MOU with Yeoncheon-gun in November last year, establishing a framework for sustainable cooperation between the local government and the company. The initiative aims to invigorate Yeoncheon-gun through increased local spending while advancing the company's ESG management goals of creating social value and promoting employee welfare.

The two sides have consistently pursued a range of cooperative programs since then. As a result, the Ministry of Interior and Safety selected them as a best-practice case in its regional revitalization partnership competition in December of that year.

The plogging event is part of a series of follow-up programs under the MOU. Daewoo Engineering & Construction said it continues to run a variety of participatory programs to ensure that its collaboration with local communities goes beyond one-off events and generates tangible social value.

Employees walked near a climate-response urban forest along a disused section of the Gyeongwon Line railway in Yeoncheon-gun, collecting litter along the way. They also experienced the area's natural ecosystems and tourism resources firsthand while contributing to local environmental preservation, reinforcing the importance of protecting the environment.

"ESG activities carried out together with local communities are an important expression of corporate social responsibility," a company official said. "We will consistently build on our cooperation with Yeoncheon-gun to pursue social contribution and environmental conservation activities tailored to the region's characteristics, and continue to identify and implement sustainable models of mutual growth."

Meanwhile, Daewoo Engineering & Construction has been stepping up its ESG efforts, becoming the first major listed construction company to publish its sustainability report this year.