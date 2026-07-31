Tiffany Young, a Girls' Generation member and working musical actor, is set to collaborate with Miyeon of girl group (G)I-DLE.

Her agency, Pacific Music Group, announced Friday that the track list and album package design for Tiffany's first full-length album, "Edge of Calm," due out Aug. 20, have been revealed.

Tiffany Young teams up with Miyeon on the double title track "Lips Together (feat. MIYEON)," bringing together second- and third-generation K-pop girl group vocalists in a pairing that has drawn wide anticipation. The B-side "Lovers" features JUNNY, a producer-turned-singer-songwriter who has worked with leading K-pop acts including IU, EXO and NCT.

The album contains 11 tracks in total, led by the title track "Edge of Calm" and including "Codes" and "Drip Drop," among others.

The album package, released alongside the track list, comes in two versions reflecting distinct moods — "Edge" and "Calm." The "Edge" version uses emerald green as its main color and features a full-body shot of Tiffany Young in a black dress, conveying elegance and quiet inner strength. The "Calm" version blends blue and white tones to capture a clear-eyed, dreamy sensibility.

Tiffany Young debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007 as a member of the second-generation K-pop group that captivated Asia. She recently married actor Byun Yo-han, whom she met on a drama series set, after two years of dating. She is currently playing the lead role of Yumi in the musical "Yumi's Cells." The new album is her first release since the marriage.