BYD Korea has opened its 35th passenger car showroom in northeastern Seoul, hitting the sales network target it set for this year. The move comes as the company expands its lineup beyond battery electric vehicles to include plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), while widening its reach to domestic consumers.

BYD Korea announced Friday that it has officially opened the BYD Auto Dongdaemun showroom on Cheonho-daero's import car strip in Seoul.

The Dongdaemun showroom is the 35th sales outlet for BYD Korea's passenger vehicle division. Spanning approximately 300 square meters, it can display up to four vehicles at a time and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., year-round.

Situated in the import car retail corridor centered on Cheonho-daero, the showroom is positioned to draw customers from central and northeastern Seoul neighborhoods including Jongno, Seongdong, Jungnang, Gwangjin and Seongbuk-gu. Its location was also chosen for its relative proximity to the East Seoul Expressway and the Inner Circular Road.

With large apartment complexes and commercial facilities nearby, BYD Korea said it aims to attract both commuters looking for an electric vehicle for daily use and families considering an SUV.

"Opening the Dongdaemun showroom means we have achieved our goal of establishing 35 passenger car showrooms this year, which is deeply meaningful to us," a BYD Korea official said. "We will continue to expand our nationwide network so that more customers can conveniently experience BYD vehicles and services in their daily lives, and we will work hard to deliver a high standard of customer service."

The showroom will be operated by DT Networks, an official BYD Korea passenger vehicle dealer. With the Dongdaemun opening, DT Networks now runs 14 BYD showrooms across the country.

In Seoul, the company operates two showrooms — in Seocho and Dongdaemun. In Gyeonggi Province, it runs eight locations: Suwon, Bundang, Ilsan, Dongtan, Namyangju, Anseong Starfield, Paju Unjeong Starfield Village and Ilsan Starfield Market. In Busan, it has three outlets — Suyeong, Dongnae and Myeongji Starfield City — and one in Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province.

DT Networks also operates six service centers: Seocho, Bundang, Ilsan, Suwon, Busan Sasang and Busan Dongnae. As the sales network has grown rapidly, expanding post-sale capabilities — including maintenance and parts supply — remains a key challenge going forward.

"The Dongdaemun showroom will serve as a key hub for reaching customers in central and northeastern Seoul," said Kwon Hyeok-min, CEO of DT Networks. "Beyond simply expanding our showroom footprint, we will focus our efforts on providing services customers can trust — from expert purchase consultations through to delivery and after-sales care." He added that the company would continue to showcase BYD's eco-friendly technology to more customers in partnership with BYD Korea.

A test-drive event will be held to mark the opening. DT Networks will run a test-drive program at the Dongdaemun showroom Aug. 22 and 23. Visitors, test drivers and customers taking delivery of a vehicle will receive gifts including a bag, an umbrella and a travel bag, respectively.

Meanwhile, BYD Korea recently unveiled its first PHEV model for the Korean market — the mid-size SUV Sea Lion 6 DM-i — priced at 37.5 million won ($25,900), with customer deliveries planned for the third quarter.