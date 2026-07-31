Speculation about a possible marriage is swirling online after footballer Son Heung-min, 34, was spotted wearing a ring on his left hand.

The buzz began when a fan posted a video on social media showing Son signing autographs and chatting with supporters.

Viewers quickly noticed something unexpected in the footage: a ring on the ring finger of Son's left hand as he signed for fans.

The same ring design also appeared in a photo posted on the official account of Los Angeles FC, Son's current club.

Online commenters speculated that the ring belongs to a "wedding ring" line from a French luxury jewelry brand, with the piece estimated to be worth around 9.7 million won ($6,690).

Some have cautiously suggested the sighting could mean Son is preparing for marriage.

Son recently told US Weekly that he feels he has reached an age where settling down and building a family would not be out of place. "I really love children," he said. "I'm excited to see what changes the future might bring." Asked whether he would personally coach his children in football, Son flatly said no. "I just want to be a good father who takes good care of his children," he said.

Others, however, say the interpretation is overblown. Son is known to wear rings regularly, and a similar round of marriage rumors surfaced in 2023 when he was seen wearing a ring from a wedding-themed brand — only to fizzle out as a false alarm.