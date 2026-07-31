A South Korean undergraduate science and engineering student has been published as first author in an international journal for research that enhances the effectiveness of a lung cancer treatment while reducing damage to healthy cells.

The student is Jin Ju-young, a third-year undergraduate in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST), working under the supervision of Professor Lee Eun-ji.

The findings were published in ACS Applied Polymer Materials, an international journal of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Jin enrolled at GIST in 2024 and developed an interest in functional polymers and biomaterials capable of delivering drugs precisely to targeted sites. The interest grew out of coursework in the materials science and engineering department that required her to read and present research papers.

She subsequently joined Professor Lee's laboratory as an undergraduate research intern and, from August 2025, conducted research on developing a polymer-based nano-drug delivery system to improve the efficacy of lung cancer treatment.

The research team developed a new polymer-based drug delivery technology that boosts the therapeutic effect of cisplatin — a widely used anticancer drug in lung cancer treatment — while reducing damage to normal cells.

Specifically, the team loaded piperlongumine, a natural anticancer adjuvant poorly soluble in water, onto Pluronic F127, a polymer that spontaneously forms extremely small particles (nanoparticles) at body temperature. The result was a nano-drug delivery system that allows more stable delivery of the drug inside the body.

The nano-drug delivery system encapsulated drugs inside nanoparticles at roughly 90 percent efficiency. At body temperature, it stably formed micelles — extremely small particles with a diameter of 100 nanometers or less — and demonstrated the ability to deliver drugs effectively to targeted sites.

The system also increased the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in lung cancer cells, inducing self-damage in cancer cells and further enhancing the anticancer effect of cisplatin.

In normal lung cells, by contrast, the system showed relatively low toxicity, confirming its potential to act selectively on cancer cells.

The team also demonstrated strong anticancer effects in a three-dimensional lung cancer tissue model — known as a spheroid — designed to replicate conditions similar to an actual tumor.

"Building on the experience in polymer biomaterials research I gained through this study, I am now working on developing next-generation cryopreservation agents for cells," Jin said. "Going forward, I hope to develop polymer materials capable of safely preserving cells and tissues over the long term, and to expand my research into the fields of biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine."

Professor Lee said the achievement "demonstrates that even undergraduate students can produce internationally recognized research outcomes when given sufficient research opportunities and systematic mentoring." She added that the results carry significant educational meaning, as "GIST's research-centered education environment has supported students' challenges and growth, leading to outstanding results."