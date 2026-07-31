55 Art Center, led by organizer Park Jae-yong, announced Friday that it will begin accepting applications Saturday for "Re:Form: Time to Reshape," a cultural arts education program under the "Umteum" initiative.

Hosted by the South Jeolla Province Cultural Foundation and organized by Park, the program is a process-centered cultural arts education course combining natural cycles with ceramics. It was designed to give local residents a chance to experience cultural arts and reflect on the meaning of sustainable living through the creative process of giving discarded resources new value through the pairing of soil and materials.

"Re:Form: Time to Reshape" will run every Saturday from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a total of six sessions. Classes will be held at 55 Art Center, located at 3 Sagyo-gil, Illo-eup, Muan-gun, in the Jeonnam-Gwangju integrated special city.

The program is open to local residents and families, with enrollment limited to 12 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 10, and participation is free of charge.

"It will be a special time to learn together, create together, and talk about a sustainable tomorrow through the process of adding new value to discarded things," Park said. "We hope many local residents and families will take an interest and join us."