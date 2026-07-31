Seodaemun-gu announced Friday that it will ban disposable cups at Cafe Pokpo and three other district-run cafes starting Monday, requiring all dine-in customers to use reusable cups.

Cafe Pokpo has drawn about 4.61 million visitors and generated 5.6 billion won ($3.86 million) in cumulative sales since opening in April 2023, growing into one of Seoul's signature tourist destinations. Its official Instagram account recently surpassed 10,000 followers, cementing its status as a globally recognized spot for domestic and international tourists alike. Set against the backdrop of Hongjae Falls, the venue opened as Seoul's first waterfront lifestyle space and has since drawn a steady stream of visitors from home and abroad.

However, the surge in visitors has brought a corresponding rise in disposable cup use. From March 2025 through June 2026, customers at Cafe Pokpo used 469,000 paper cups over 16 months — an average of about 30,000 per month.

Until now, even customers drinking inside the store received disposable cups. Starting Monday, dine-in orders will be served only in ceramic mugs or reusable iced-beverage cups. Customers ordering takeout or sitting on the outdoor terrace will still receive disposable cups for now. The district plans to explore extending reusable cups to takeout customers as well, potentially in partnership with social enterprises that specialize in washing reusable containers.

To support the transition, the district has procured new reusable mugs and iced-beverage cups and installed dishwashers and sterilizers to maintain hygiene standards.

The move marks the first on-the-ground step in the "carbon neutrality in everyday life" initiative that District Mayor Park Woon-ki has championed since taking office. "I hope the small practice that begins at Cafe Pokpo — visited by millions — spreads into the daily lives of residents and tourists alike," Park said. "A place that embraces not only beautiful scenery but also environmental responsibility will be cherished as a landmark for far longer."