Geumcheon-gu is accepting applications from small and medium-sized enterprises based in Geumcheon-gu and Seoul for its upcoming "Global Business Expo with Overseas Buyers" through Aug. 12.

The district will co-host the two-day "Global Business Consultation" event Oct. 13–14 in partnership with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), Guro-gu and the Korea Industrial Complex Corporation. The Oct. 13 session will be held at COEX Magok; the Oct. 14 session will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Guro-gu.

The event is designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises that have strong technology and products but lack the information networks needed to attract investors and break into overseas markets.

Participating companies will have access to approximately 50 overseas buyers and investment firms through one-on-one export consultations, investment seminar sessions and IR pitching opportunities. Eligible sectors include AI and digital transformation, IT and electronics, and biotech and medical devices.

Ahead of the event, organizers have already identified and invited overseas companies seeking to do business with Korean firms, raising expectations that participants will secure tangible trade outcomes.

On-site staff will facilitate smooth proceedings through one-on-one matching services. The district plans to provide an English-language company directory and interpretation support to help businesses promote themselves more effectively.

After the event, organizers will support follow-up consultations and online meetings to help sustain and expand the results.

Full details are available in the official announcement posted on the SBA website. Companies can apply online by submitting documents through the CatchSecu platform.

Geumcheon-gu held similar overseas buyer export consultation events in July and September 2025. Those sessions drew 57 overseas buyer companies and 54 local firms, generating 290 consultations worth a combined 17.6 billion won ($12.1 million). MOUs signed at the events totaled approximately $750,000.

"I hope our companies will use this export consultation event to have their outstanding products and technologies recognized, open new markets and achieve great results," Geumcheon-gu District Mayor Choi Gi-chan said. "We will continue to actively support small and medium-sized enterprises from all angles to strengthen their market competitiveness."