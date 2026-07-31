Dongjak-gu will launch an electric mobility aid insurance program starting Saturday to support the daily stability and social participation of residents with disabilities, the district announced. District Mayor Ryu Sam-young heads the office.

The insurance is a liability policy covering damages caused when a user of an electric mobility aid — an electric wheelchair or electric scooter — unintentionally injures another person or damages their property while operating the device.

This year's program significantly strengthens coverage compared with last year. The per-accident coverage limit has been raised from 20 million won ($13,800) to a maximum of 50 million won, and a new special rider provides up to 5 million won toward attorney fees.

Accidents occurring outside Dongjak-gu are also covered, and residents who hold other insurance policies may still receive benefits on a proportional basis. A 200,000-won deductible applies per incident.

The coverage period runs from Aug. 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027. Registered disabled residents of Dongjak-gu are automatically enrolled with no separate application required. Eligibility also extends to residents aged 65 or older, veterans, and long-term care recipients who use a medically registered electric mobility aid with a serial number on file.

Insurance claims and consultations can be handled through Wheelchairkorea.com. Inquiries about the program may be directed to the Dongjak-gu District Office's Division of Welfare for People with Disabilities.

"Electric mobility aids are a vital means of transportation that connects people with disabilities to their daily lives and social activities," District Mayor Ryu said. "We put this insurance support in place to ease the burden of unexpected accidents, and we will continue to pursue thoughtful policies that promote the welfare and daily stability of people with disabilities."