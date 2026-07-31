Yongsan-gu District Chief Kim Kyeong-dae visited Yongsan Fire Station on Thursday afternoon to encourage firefighters serving on the front lines of the heat wave and other emergencies and to present them with care packages.

The Ichon 1-dong Community Social Security Council, chaired by Ko Jae-sin, organized the event.

The care packages included watermelons, sports drinks, energy supplements, instant coffee mix and cup noodles. Businesses and organizations in Ichon 1-dong pooled their support to sponsor the gifts. The ten sponsors were Chungsin Church, Hanseok Gas Station, Seoul Samsung Internal Medicine Clinic, Geumgang Asan Hospital, Shade Tree, Jeju Samdadon, Han River Hall, Gyeongseong Beer, the Second District Public Senior Center and Han River Chicken.

About 50 people attended the presentation ceremony, including District Chief Kim, members of the Ichon 1-dong Community Social Security Council, representatives of the sponsoring organizations and Yongsan Fire Station Chief Seo Yeong-bae, conveying their gratitude and encouragement to on-duty personnel.

"I am deeply grateful for the dedication of our firefighters, who work around the clock to keep residents safe," Kim said. "We will continue to work closely with related agencies to build a warm and connected community and do our utmost to ensure the safety of the district."

The district plans to strengthen cooperation with the fire department, police and other related agencies to promote a culture of community safety and enhance disaster response, with the goal of making Yongsan-gu a safer place for all residents.