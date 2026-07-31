Samyang Foods has opened a lounge featuring Peppo, the mascot of its Buldak brand, on the first floor of its Myeong-dong headquarters, welcoming both domestic and international visitors, the company announced Thursday.

Greeted at the entrance by the message "This is where it all began, and we opened the doors just for you," the Peppo lounge is designed to let visitors experience the energy and personality of the Buldak brand. The space includes an exhibition area where guests can browse key products, including Buldak Bokkeum Myeon.

A cafe inside the lounge serves beverages and novelty Buldak ice cream. Visitors can also take photos at a dedicated photo zone set against a Peppo character backdrop.

Samyang Foods has produced 10,000 fans printed with Buldak Bokkeum Myeon and Peppo designs to give away free to visitors.

Earlier, a brand experience pop-up store called "House of Burn" that Samyang Foods opened on the same floor in March drew more than 8,000 visitors in just five days. The company has since converted the space into a permanent lounge and given it a fresh look.

"We hope the Peppo lounge becomes a new Myeong-dong landmark that offers domestic and international tourists a cool respite from the summer heat along with an enjoyable brand experience," a Samyang Foods official said. "We will continue to expand our differentiated touchpoints going forward."