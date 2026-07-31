The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy approved business restructuring plans for four companies — including Samsung Precision and Mt.H Control Valve — at the 53rd Business Restructuring Plan Review Committee, held in written form, the ministry announced Friday.

The four approved companies plan to invest a combined 75.4 billion won ($52 million) and hire 99 new employees over the next five years as they carry out their restructuring.

Samsung Precision, an automotive parts manufacturer, will draw on its brake manufacturing technology to enter the drum brake market for electric vehicles.

Pacific X Korea will introduce autonomous manufacturing process equipment and operating systems to improve product precision and build a data-driven quality management framework.

Gipyutek will manufacture controller-integrated servo valves using temperature, humidity and pressure control technology.

Mt.H Control Valve will produce gas valve trains for eco-friendly fuel vessels, drawing on its precision machining expertise in safety valves for marine and industrial applications.

Vice Minister Moon Shin-hak said proactive restructuring by key supply chain companies to improve efficiency and upgrade the industrial ecosystem "is needed now more than ever," adding that the ministry plans to expand policy support — including research and development and financing — "so that the companies' efforts can bear meaningful results."