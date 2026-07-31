Ryu Hae-ran opened the AIG Women's Open — the final major of the LPGA Tour season — in a share of second place Thursday.

Ryu carded six birdies and one bogey for a 5-under-par 66 at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club (par 71) in Lancashire, England. She shares second place with Japan's Kuwaki Shiho, two strokes behind leader Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand heading into the second round.

Ryu, chasing a third consecutive major title, was flawless on the front nine with four birdies and no bogeys. She dropped a shot at the par-4 15th on the back nine but bounced back immediately with a long-range birdie from 6 meters at the par-4 16th, then sank a 4-meter birdie putt at the par-4 18th to close out her round.

Thitikul, ranked second in the world and still seeking her first major title, posted a bogey-free 64 with seven birdies to claim the outright lead, emerging as Ryu's most formidable rival.

The tournament represents more than just another major for Ryu — it is a chance to etch her name into women's golf history. Only two players in LPGA Tour history have won three consecutive majors in a single season. Babe Zaharias of the United States achieved the feat first in 1950, and Park In-bee matched it 63 years later in 2013 by sweeping the Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship), the LPGA Championship (now the KPMG Women's PGA Championship) and the US Women's Open.

A victory this week would make Ryu only the third player ever to complete three consecutive majors in a single season, and the first to do so since Park 13 years ago. Ryu claimed her first career major at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month and followed it with a second straight major title at the Amundi Evian Championship.

The leaderboard is tightly packed. Celine Boutier of France and No Ye-rim of the United States share fourth at 4-under 67, while Japan's Iwai Chiji and Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand are tied for sixth at 3-under 68.

England's home favorites Charley Hull and Lottie Woad are tied for eighth at 2-under 69 alongside Lauren Coughlin of the United States and others. South Korean national team member Yang Yun-seo opened at 1-under 70, tied for 17th with Im Jin-hee and Joo Su-bin.

Shin Ji-eun, who won the ISPS Handa Scottish Women's Open last week, sits tied for 37th at 1-over 72 alongside Yang Hee-young, Kim Sei-young and Lee Mi-hyang.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States, who played in the same group as Ryu, struggled to a 2-over 73 and is tied for 53rd. Shin Ji-yai and Choi Hye-jin are also tied for 53rd at 2-over 73.

Yun I-na, Lee So-mi and Kim Min-sun7 are tied for 75th at 3-over 74, while Kim Hyo-joo, Ko Jin-young and Kim Min-sol are tied for 90th at 4-over 75.