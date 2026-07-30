Actor Moon Geun-young has shared her thoughts following her marriage announcement.

On Thursday, Moon posted on her Instagram saying she was moved to tears by the outpouring of congratulations. "So many people celebrated with me — I was truly overwhelmed," she wrote. "It was a moment where I felt, deep in my heart, how much love surrounds me."

Moon thanked her fans for their warm wishes and pledged to honor them. "I am truly, truly grateful for all the congratulations and encouragement," she said. "I will try to live even more beautifully, worthy of all your support." She added, "Once again, I am sincerely thankful."

The previous day, on Wednesday, Moon had announced her marriage on Instagram through a handwritten letter. "Rather than filling the rest of my life alone, I would like to fill it together with someone," she wrote, asking fans to "please offer congratulations and encouragement rather than worry or concern."

Moon's husband is actor Jung Pyeong. In her letter, she described him as someone "I want to walk the road I always walked alone with, share the time I spent complaining and worrying with, and make laugh — and be made to laugh by — over the smallest things."

Moon made her debut in the 1999 film "On the Road" and rose to national fame through "My Little Bride," earning the nickname "the nation's little sister." In 2017, she briefly stepped back from acting after undergoing emergency surgery for acute compartment syndrome. She later returned in season 2 of the Netflix series "Hellbound" and has most recently been appearing onstage in the play "Orphans."