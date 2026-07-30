Rapper and actor Swings said he has increased his Mounjaro dosage to 10 mg as part of his weight-loss efforts.

On Thursday, Swings posted a video to his Instagram story showing himself administering the injection. Holding the device up to the camera, he said, "Do you know what this is? It's Mounjaro. Look at the dosage — 10 mg. The weakest dose is 2.5 mg, then 5 mg, then 7.5 mg. Even 7.5 mg did nothing for me."

He then said he had "come to get the 10 mg shot on Thursday," adding, "I'm going to lose weight now," before showing himself administering the injection on camera.

Swings first disclosed his Mounjaro use on Friday on the YouTube channel "Dindin is Dindin" while dining with fellow rapper Mad Clown. When Mad Clown remarked, "That's really interesting — I heard it completely kills your appetite," Swings replied, "But I still eat. It's not that extreme for me."

At the time, Swings said he was even considering surgery if the medication proved ineffective. "If this fails too, I'll get a sleeve gastrectomy," he said. "That's the only option left."

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Mounjaro is a once-weekly subcutaneous injection approved as an adjunct therapy for chronic weight management in adult patients.