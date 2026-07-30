"Don't divide music by region or language!"

BTS's declaration of a boycott against the Grammy Awards is spreading into a global cultural solidarity movement, drawing together music communities around the world.

After BTS announced it would withdraw from submission consideration for the 69th Grammy Awards, fans known as ARMY launched a coordinated streaming campaign that sent "Aliens," a B-side from the group's fifth studio album "Arirang," to No. 1 on iTunes' Top Songs chart in 78 countries.

"Aliens," now riding a remarkable chart resurgence, is a track in which BTS uses the metaphor of being outsiders to explore the identity struggles and ambitions they have faced as Korean artists in the global pop market.

Lyrics such as "We'll move forward setting our own standards" and "You with your eyes wide open tell us" are being reinterpreted as a direct rebuke of what fans describe as the Grammys' paternalistic exclusivity — its tendency to relegate K-pop to a subordinate "Asian pop" category rather than treating it as mainstream pop.

The movement has extended well beyond fan support, drawing open backing from prominent figures in the American music industry. Mike WiLL Made-It, the hip-hop producer who collaborated with BTS on "Aliens" and "2.0," publicly backed the boycott on social media, posting the words "BTS Aliens." Maggie Kang, the Korean-Canadian director of the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, and Epik High's Tablo are among the domestic and international cultural figures who have also voiced their support.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammys, issued a statement within a day, saying he was "saddened but respectful" of BTS's decision and insisting the "Asian pop" category was created "to spotlight, not segregate."

The Grammys, however, have long drawn criticism from major artists throughout pop music history, who have accused the organization of operating as a racial and genre-based cartel.

Frank Ocean declined to submit his album "Blonde" in 2017, saying the Grammy awards system "doesn't represent what's really happening in music for people of color and young creators." Drake withdrew his own nominations in 2022, criticizing what he called the Grammys' hypocrisy in treating hip-hop as mere commercial radio fodder. Zayn Malik directly accused the organization of corruption, saying artists cannot receive nominations "unless you shake hands and send gifts."

The Weeknd declared a full boycott after being shut out of major category nominations in 2020 despite his massive hit "Blinding Lights."

BTS's decision represents the clearest continuation yet, by a non-Western artist, of a long line of criticism directed at the Grammys' conservatism and racial glass ceiling — a critique that has been building from within the Western music industry itself.

Mason, however, clarified that submitting a song to a genre category such as pop, jazz or country does not disqualify an artist from the general field categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the like. "Artists can absolutely pursue both at the same time," he said.

He added that the Grammys would continue to broaden its membership and the scope of its awards regardless of region or language, and to listen to voices from the global music community.

BTS first appeared at the Grammys as presenters in 2020 and went on to receive nominations for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.