Jeong Woo-sik, chairman of the Ulju-gun Council, has been elected chair of the Ulsan District and County Council Chairs' Association for the first half of its ninth term, a body that coordinates the five basic councils in the Ulsan area.

The association held a regular meeting Thursday to form its ninth-term first-half leadership, electing Jeong as chair and Kim Tae-wook, chairman of the Jung-gu Council, as secretary-general.

As chair, Jeong will preside over monthly meetings for the next two years, serving as a bridge to coordinate issues and shared tasks among Ulsan's five basic councils. He will also represent Ulsan at the national assembly of the Korea City, County and District Council Chairs' Association, conveying local policy positions and proposals to the central government.

"I will do my best to communicate with councils nationwide so that the individual issues and regional development challenges facing Ulsan's district and county councils can become a driving force for the city as a whole, and to help establish local autonomy and decentralization," Jeong said.