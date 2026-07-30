The 14th Korea International Marine Leisure Week, known as KIMA WEEK 2026, runs Thursday through Sunday at Dadaepo Beach and surrounding venues in Busan. The Busan city government and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries co-host the event; the Korea Marine Leisure Network organizes it.

Busan has held KIMA WEEK annually since 2013 at its major beaches to promote marine leisure culture and develop the related industry.

This year's edition centers on Dadaepo to boost marine leisure tourism in western Busan. The opening ceremony takes place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on a special stage at Dadaepo Beach.

A special cultural performance, "KIMA WEEK 2026, Dadaepo Beach Concert," will also be held, blending music and performances against the backdrop of Dadaepo's sunset and sea.

Throughout the event, Dadaepo Beach will host the "KIMA BEACH" program, offering a range of activities: experience booths, a beach cinema, indie band performances, beach yoga and paddleboarding (SUP).

The beach cinema will screen films including "Robot Dreams" nightly at 8 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. Indie band performances will run for 30 minutes starting at 7 p.m. over the same period, while beach yoga sessions will run for one hour from 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) meditation and relaxation experience called "Mong-hae" will operate Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marine leisure activities will also be available through Sept. 30, including surfing at Songjeong and Dadaepo, yacht tours and jet boating at Gwangalli, a cruise tour on the Suyeong River and a boat tour around Dongbaek Island. Participants must register in advance on a first-come, first-served basis through the "Holicjam" mobile app; capacity limits and individual fees may apply depending on the program.

On Saturday and Sunday, the "2026 KIMA WEEK National Beach Rowing Championship and Busan Metropolitan City Rowing Association President's Cup" will be held. About 200 registered athletes from teams affiliated with the Korea Rowing Association will compete across 27 events — nine beach rowing and 18 indoor rowing disciplines.

Additional events are planned later in the year: a marine leisure tourism academic conference and idea contest as part of a marine industry development research program in September, followed by a National Assembly policy forum in November.