One-tone interiors — where walls, ceilings, moldings, doors and furniture are finished in a single matching color — are drawing growing attention for the sense of unity and openness they create.

Hyundai Livart Furniture has moved to capitalize on the trend, formally launching a one-tone interior installation service.

The company also introduced two new kitchen cabinet lines, the L300G and NL500G, built to match the color of walls, ceilings, moldings and doors. The key to achieving the look is interior film: both new lines are custom-made with the customer's chosen film applied from the manufacturing stage.

Working with affiliate Hyundai L&C, Hyundai Livart Furniture selected 19 designs from the Bondac interior film range — which spans more than 470 varieties — and produced dedicated cabinet films in identical patterns for the L300G and NL500G. The arrangement allows the same color used on walls and moldings to be applied directly to kitchen cabinets.

"Customers can complete a one-tone interior by finishing doors, walls, moldings and baseboards with the same film used on their kitchen cabinets," the company said Thursday. "A one-stop installation service that lets customers match furniture and walls in the same color and pattern using identical film from a single brand is a first in South Korea."

The color lineup has been broken down to reflect consumer preferences. White tones — the most popular category — cover eight options ranging from pure white and cream white to ivory. Wood-grain finishes come in seven shades from light to deep walnut, while stone designs with concrete and marble textures are offered in four variants.

"We plan to expand the cabinet film options available for the L300G and NL500G in line with demand for one-tone interiors," a company official said. "We want customers to achieve the interior they envision without worrying about additional installation costs or quality."