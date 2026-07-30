The KLPGA Tour has canceled the K-Food Nolbu·Hwami Masters, which had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27.

The KLPGA Tour announced Thursday that "the tournament has been unavoidably canceled due to circumstances on the part of the organizer."

The K-Food Nolbu·Hwami Masters was established last year, hosted by Nolbu, a hansik franchise company. At that inaugural edition, Hong Jeong-min claimed her third victory of the season, edging out Seo Gyo-rim by one stroke.

The tournament had been set to continue this year, but the organizer recently informed the KLPGA Tour of its decision to withdraw, leading to the cancellation.

With the cancellation, the KLPGA Tour's schedule this year shrinks from 31 tournaments with a combined purse of 35.2 billion won ($24.3 million) to 30 tournaments worth 34 billion won.

The KLPGA Tour held 30 tournaments in 2022, expanded to 32 in 2023, then scaled back to 31 in both 2024 and 2025, and has now contracted further to 30 this year.