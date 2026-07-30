Gwangju Bank and Chonnam National University signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to foster regional AI talent and support the university's push to become a nationally designated hub national university.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will jointly run four programs: an internship for enrolled students, a joint AI research center, customized contract education, and a regular hackathon — a type of AI competition.

The partnership comes as Chonnam National University pursues designation as a hub national university under the Ministry of Education's "2026 Package Support University Selection Plan." Gwangju Bank is joining the effort to contribute to AI talent development and help build an AI industry ecosystem in the Gwangju and South Jeolla Province region.

Chonnam National University was earlier selected for the Glocal University 30 initiative, under which it set a vision of becoming an "education and research innovation university nurturing human-centered AI convergence talent."

Gwangju Bank has established a dedicated AI Innovation Division and is pursuing AI-driven management systems and financial service innovation.

"The future of the region will be shaped by talent that grows within it," said Jeong Il-seon, president of Gwangju Bank. "Gwangju Bank will be a steadfast partner as Chonnam National University advances toward becoming a hub national university, and we will actively support regional youth in growing into core AI talent."