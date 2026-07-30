The Korea Real Estate Board announced Thursday that it had held a management agreement ceremony with its subsidiary REB Partners.

The agreement was designed to strengthen the foundation for mutual cooperation in line with both organizations' new management directions and to pursue shared growth across all operations.

Through the pact, the two sides committed to realizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and mutual-benefit management, generating synergies through project cooperation, and establishing communicative, participatory responsible management — pledging to build a sustainable framework for ongoing collaboration.

The ceremony carried added significance as labor representatives from both organizations — including the Korea Real Estate Board's senior deputy union chair and a worker representative from REB Partners — attended alongside the two presidents, making it a management agreement forged jointly by labor and management.

Korea Real Estate Board President Lee Heon-wook said the agreement "confirms that the Korea Real Estate Board and REB Partners are steadfast partners moving toward a shared goal," adding that the board would "actively support the stable growth of REB Partners based on the values of ESG and mutual benefit."

REB Partners President Lee Seung-cheon said the company would "further strengthen cooperation with the Korea Real Estate Board on the back of this agreement and reinvent itself as a company that provides better services to the public, grounded in responsible management pursued together by labor and management."

Meanwhile, the Korea Real Estate Board signed a separate MOU with seven trustee banks of the Housing and Urban Fund on Wednesday, aimed at creating a housing finance environment that promotes residential stability and sound household debt management.