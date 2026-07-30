South Korea's chief trade negotiator Yeo Han-koo has departed for the United States again, just about a week after his last visit, to address pressing trade issues.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday that Yeo will be in the US from Thursday through Sunday.

"The visit is timed to coincide with the National Governors Association meeting, where he plans to hold talks with governors and discuss key trade issues with the US," a ministry official said. "The trip is aimed at managing the trade environment with the US in a stable manner through multifaceted outreach."

During the visit, Yeo is expected to continue discussions on US investment and tariffs, while also working to address concerns over South Korea's domestic digital regulations — including the controversy surrounding Coupang Inc.

The US has raised objections, arguing that South Korea's investigation into and response to the Coupang Inc customer data breach amount to discriminatory treatment. Seoul has repeatedly maintained that its actions are based on law and principle, not discrimination.

This is Yeo's second US trip in roughly a week. During his previous visit to Washington from July 21 to July 24, he met with 10 members of Congress — including Sen. Bill Hagerty and Rep. Adrian Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade — and explained that South Korea's domestic digital laws and policies do not discriminate against US companies.

Yeo also highlighted that South Korea is one of the largest investors in the US, stressing the need for bilateral cooperation in key industries including semiconductors, shipbuilding and energy.