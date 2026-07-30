Son Heung-min scored twice in three minutes at the MLS All-Star Game, leading his side to victory and earning the match MVP award.

Son captained the MLS All-Stars on Thursday (Korean Standard Time) against Liga MX, Mexico's top professional league, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Starting as the lone striker, he netted two first-half goals to power a 4-3 win and was named the game's most valuable player.

Son became only the second Korean player to appear in the MLS All-Star Game, following former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo, who played for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2003. He is the first Korean to start the match as captain and the first to win MVP honors.

Son had already scored in three consecutive club matches, and his brace on Thursday extended that run to four straight games, showcasing his sharpest finishing form.

Trailing 0-1, Son drew the MLS All-Stars level in the 20th minute when he received a through ball from Carles Gil, drifted into space down the left flank and, unchallenged inside the penalty area, drilled a precise shot into the right corner of the net. Three minutes later, Gil cut the ball back from near the right byline and Son charged into the box, tapping in with his right foot to put his side ahead.

Having done his job, Son was substituted off in the 35th minute along with five other players. On his way to the bench, he told the local broadcast crew: "I really enjoyed it. I didn't do much — my teammates set the table for me," flashing a broad smile.

Reflecting on his first All-Star experience in MLS, he said it was "pure joy." "We didn't know each other that well, but everyone was such a great person. Spending three days together was wonderful — it was a truly great experience," he added.

An eagerly anticipated pairing between Son and German football legend Thomas Müller of Vancouver did not materialize. Müller, who had been waiting on the bench, did not enter the pitch until the 63rd minute — after Son had already been substituted — and failed to register an attacking contribution.

Liga MX pushed hard until the final whistle. Down 4-2, José Paradela of Cruz Azul pulled one back in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to make it 4-3, but the comeback fell short.