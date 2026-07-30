Busan welcomed 2,420,629 foreign tourists in the first half of this year, the city announced Thursday. That marks a 43.9 percent increase from 1,682,415 visitors during the same period last year and represents 60.5 percent of the city's annual target of 4 million tourists. June stood out as the peak month, with 484,057 foreign visitors arriving — the highest monthly figure of the year — coinciding with BTS concerts held in the city.

By nationality, Taiwan led with 477,606 visitors, followed by China (468,876), Japan (291,141), the United States (219,147) and the Philippines (93,061). Taiwan posted a 54.0 percent year-on-year increase, topping the first-half rankings with a 19.7 percent share of total visitors. China surged 90.7 percent, with 108,000 Chinese visitors — accounting for 22.5 percent of June arrivals — coming to the city that month.

Western markets also expanded sharply, reflecting a broader diversification of visitor origins. The United States grew 76.4 percent, France recorded 26,889 visitors (up 112.9 percent), Australia drew 38,369 (up 41.8 percent) and the United Kingdom attracted 38,501 (up 24.7 percent).

Tourism spending also climbed. According to a big data analysis of credit card transactions by the Korea Tourism Organization, foreign visitors to Busan spent 591.4 billion won ($408 million) in the first half of the year, a 63.0 percent increase from the same period last year — surpassing the national average gain of 55.0 percent.

Spending also spread more evenly across the city. Last year, Haeundae-gu accounted for 32.7 percent of foreign tourist expenditure, but this year the share shifted toward Busanjin-gu (26.7 percent), Haeundae-gu (25.9 percent) and Gijang-gun (13.6 percent).

The record June figures for both visitor numbers and spending were largely driven by the "BTS World Tour Arirang in Busan" concerts. According to data from KT Corp and BC Card, the number of foreign visitors moving within a 3-kilometer radius of Busan Asiad Main Stadium during the BTS concert week (June 8–14) reached 730,000 — a 341.9 percent jump from the previous week.

Foreign credit card sales around the concert venue surged 114.8 percent to 548 million won, while the "Love Song Lounge" event in Haeundae generated 980 million won in card sales and a drone show at Gwangalli recorded 132 million won.

By nationality, card spending during the period was led by Taiwan at 10.46 billion won, followed by Japan (6.73 billion won), the United States (4.94 billion won) and China (2.31 billion won).