South Gyeongsang Province announced Thursday it is activating a three-tier tap water safety net — spanning raw water intake to household pipe replacement — to get ahead of summer water quality fluctuations, early algae blooms and odor complaints.

At the intake stage, the province is deploying algae-removal vessels, algae-blocking devices and surface-agitation equipment for proactive raw water management. At major water treatment plants drawing from the Nakdong River — including Chilseo and Seokdong in Changwon, Myeongdong and Samgye in Gimhae, and Sindosi, Beomeo and Ungsang in Yangsan — operators are running advanced purification processes using ozone and activated carbon on a flexible basis.

"Following recent concerns about odor-causing substances entering the water supply, we have significantly stepped up chemical dosing and process controls," a provincial official said. Water quality tests at major treatment plants as of Monday showed no detectable levels of the toxin microcystin or the odor compounds geosmin and 2-MIB. Beyond legal requirements, the province tests for aesthetic factors once or twice a week and posts the results publicly on local government websites.

To ensure purified water reaches homes safely, the province is also running a "tap water assurance" program across all cities and counties. Residents can apply by phone or through the Water Love website, and a civil servant will visit their home to conduct a free water quality check. The inspection covers nine parameters — including turbidity and residual chlorine — and, if results fall short, a follow-up precision test covering 13 items including total coliform bacteria is conducted, with results delivered within 20 days.

In addition, the province is running an aging indoor water pipe replacement support project targeting nine cities and counties — Gimhae, Geoje, Yangsan, Haman, Changnyeong, Goseong, Sancheong, Geochang and Hapcheon — to address rusty water problems at the source.

This year, the province plans to support about 200 households with a total budget of 287 million won ($198,000), split between a 30 percent provincial share and a 70 percent municipal share. Households in homes more than 20 years old with a floor area of 85 square meters or less are eligible for up to 80 percent of total construction costs — up to 1.5 million won for single-family homes and 2 million won for multi-unit dwellings. Depending on the scale of the pipe work, costs may exceed the cap, leaving residents responsible for up to 20 percent out of pocket.

"Summer heat makes algae blooms more frequent, and that is when public concern about tap water tends to run highest," said Seo Yeong-mi, head of the provincial water quality management division. "We will do everything we can to strengthen water quality management at every stage — from the source to the tap — so residents can drink with confidence."