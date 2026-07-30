Sales reach 1.14 trillion won, up 17.8% on-year

SeAH Besteel posted preliminary consolidated sales of 1.14 trillion won ($784 million) and operating profit of 60.5 billion won in the second quarter of this year, the company disclosed Thursday.

Both figures improved from a year earlier, with sales up 17.8 percent and operating profit up 35.9 percent. Compared with the previous quarter, sales and operating profit also rose, driven by a demand recovery as the business entered its seasonal peak and the effect of strategic sales policies.

SeAH Besteel said it lifted earnings through strategic sales activities and an improved product mix centered on high-value-added products, even as domestic and external uncertainties continued to weigh on the business environment.

The company plans to strengthen its competitiveness in the specialty metals market for the aerospace, defense and space sectors by expanding synergies among its domestic and overseas subsidiaries. It also aims to emerge as a key specialty metals supplier in response to the global trend toward supply chain diversification.