Former Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu and former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo appeared as witnesses before the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee on Thursday, both saying they feel a heavy sense of responsibility over the team's poor showing at the World Cup.

In his opening remarks, Chung said he had done his utmost to advance Korean football during his tenure but expressed regret over a series of controversies and the team's disappointing results at the North and Central America World Cup.

The hearing was convened to examine the overall operations of the Korea Football Association after the national team's group-stage elimination at the 2026 North and Central America World Cup sparked widespread public outrage.

"I feel a deep sense of responsibility as KFA president and am sorry for falling short of the expectations of the public and football fans," Chung said. "After stepping down as KFA president, I intend to focus hard on running my business and contributing to society."

Hong also appeared as a witness and opened with an apology. "I first want to say sorry to the public for failing to live up to their expectations at the North and Central America World Cup," he said.

"I take seriously the responsibility of not repaying the support and expectations extended to the national team," Hong said. "Today, I will speak honestly about what I know and will not shy away from the responsibility I must bear."

He added that he wanted to convey both his apologies and his gratitude to the players who gave everything despite difficult circumstances. "I weigh heavily the fact that I could not reward their efforts," he said. "I will take the significance of this occasion seriously, listen carefully to every question and answer faithfully."