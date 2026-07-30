Broadcaster Gangnam drew sharp rebukes from fellow cast members during a taping after directing an inappropriate joke at veteran actor Yun Mi-ra, who is in her 70s.

On Wednesday's episode of MBC variety program "Radio Star," Yun Mi-ra, Gangnam, Han Da-gam and Park Ji-hyeon appeared as guests and shared stories.

During the episode, actor Han Da-gam shared news of her pregnancy at age 47 and gave an update on her condition. Saying she is due to give birth in September, Han stood up from her seat to show her seven-month baby bump to the studio.

Despite wearing form-fitting clothing, Han maintained a slender figure and explained that her belly was smaller than that of most pregnant women. Yun marveled at the sight, saying Han did not look pregnant at all.

The trouble started moments later. While looking Han over, Gangnam turned to Yun and blurted out, "It looks like yours is sticking out more, ma'am."

The unexpected remark prompted immediate pushback from those in the studio. Han drew a line, saying Gangnam had "gone too far," while host Kim Gu-ra scolded him sharply, saying, "This is why you make people's eyes roll." The production team added an on-screen caption reading "the joke has gone too far," signaling their disapproval.

Yun defused what could have become an awkward moment by responding calmly, "My belly has been sticking out a bit lately."