Hanmi Semiconductor Chairman Kwak Dong-shin has completed an additional buyback of company shares worth 5 billion won ($3.45 million) using personal funds. The purchase comes roughly a month after he acquired 8 billion won worth of shares in June, reaffirming his commitment to responsible management.

According to filings on the Financial Supervisory Service's DART system Thursday, Kwak acquired the shares at 170,565 won per share, bringing his total outlay to 5 billion won. The buyback fulfills a plan he disclosed on July 2. His stake in the company has risen to 33.62 percent following the purchase.

Kwak has consistently used personal funds to buy company shares since 2023. Including this latest acquisition, his cumulative buyback total stands at 69.5 billion won. Cumulative dividends he has received since 2024 amount to 64.74 billion won.

The buybacks reflect Kwak's confidence in Hanmi Semiconductor's technological capabilities and growth prospects in the global AI semiconductor equipment market. Analysts also view the purchases as a signal that he believes the company's share price is undervalued relative to its strong growth momentum — including next-generation equipment supply and a planned US expansion — and that he is committed to enhancing corporate value.

Hanmi Semiconductor's core business is supplying TC bonder equipment used in the production of HBM, a key component in AI semiconductors. Last year the company launched the TC Bonder 4 for HBM4 production, and it plans to follow that with the Wide TC Bonder for HBM5 and HBM6 production.

The company's earnings continue to grow. Hanmi Semiconductor posted consolidated second-quarter sales of 251.1 billion won, up 39.5 percent year-on-year and a record high on a quarterly basis. Operating profit rose 51.0 percent to 130.3 billion won, with an operating margin of 51.9 percent — also an all-time high.

The company is also accelerating its push into the United States. Hanmi Semiconductor plans to establish a local subsidiary, Hanmi USA, in San Jose, California, by the end of this year. The San Jose entity will serve as a base for technical support and on-the-ground response to semiconductor customers in the US, timed to align with the opening schedules of new factories.

"Chairman Kwak Dong-shin's additional share purchase reflects confidence in the expansion of Terafab supply and the company's mid- to long-term growth, as well as his commitment to responsible management," a Hanmi Semiconductor official said. "We will continue to strengthen our global leadership in the AI semiconductor and advanced packaging markets."