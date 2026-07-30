Singer Seo In-young, a former member of the group Jewelry, has revealed a noticeably changed appearance after undergoing facial laser treatments and liposuction in preparation for her Waterbomb performance.

A video titled "Calling the most expensive dancer in Korea to prepare for Seo In-young's comeback" was posted Wednesday on her YouTube channel "Gaegwacheonson Seo In-young."

Seo, who is preparing for a Waterbomb stage in Sokcho, Gangwon Province on Aug. 22, said, "This is the hardest I've ever worked in my life — it's the peak."

Asked what preparations she had been making, she said, "I got laser treatment on my face and liposuction on my arms. How much money have I spent on all this?" In the video, she still appeared to have some swelling from the procedures. She also said, "After the facial procedures, my expressions don't come out well."

Seo said she wants her Waterbomb performance to be more than just dancing. "I don't want to just dance and leave — I want to interact with the audience and enjoy it together," she said.

In an earlier video, Seo said she went under general anesthesia for arm liposuction because she was self-conscious about her arms being exposed at Waterbomb, adding that she spent her entire performance fee on the preparations. "Even if it's just one stage, I wanted to show a better version of myself," she said, explaining why she made such a large investment for a single short performance.