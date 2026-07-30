Coca-Cola is launching a new zero-sugar, zero-calorie product: Coca-Cola Zero Lemon Lime. The release is expected to compete directly with Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime, which hit shelves in January 2021.

Coca-Cola Zero Lemon Lime retains the brand's signature crisp, refreshing taste while adding a lemon-lime flavor — a combination making its domestic debut in South Korea.

The packaging features a neon color gradient designed to evoke the flavor visually. The product will be available in 190-milliliter cans and 500-milliliter PET bottles.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company would "continue to solidify its leadership in the zero cola market by building out a zero lineup that reflects the diverse tastes and needs of consumers."