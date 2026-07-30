"There are couples in their 30s who specifically look for units in buildings right next to the Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shuttle bus stops," said a broker at a real estate agency in Cheongye-dong, Dongtan District, Hwaseong. "Even within the same complex, units on the same floor and of the same size can differ by around 10 million won ($6,900) to 20 million won depending on how close the building is to a stop."

Hwaseong's Dongtan District posted a 13% cumulative home price gain in the first half of this year — the highest in the country — driven by expectations surrounding the semiconductor belt. Within that market, proximity to corporate commuter shuttle stops for Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and other large firms has emerged as a clear price premium. Even within the same complex, asking prices can vary by tens of millions of won based on how easily residents can walk to a stop, with live-work convenience increasingly shaping buying decisions.

According to industry sources Thursday, the Hanwha Forena Dongtan Lake apartment complex near Dongtan Lake Park — completed in 2020 — is a prime example of what locals call a "shuttle-zone" property. Its 84-square-meter units set a new price record in June at 850 million won (sixth floor). The complex sits along Dongtan Sunhwan-daero on the northern edge and is served by chipmaker shuttle buses. Its 84-square-meter market price runs nearly 100 million won higher than that of Dongtan Lake House D, a comparable complex just across the street.

"Because prices near Dongtan Station have risen so sharply, we're seeing buyers look for shuttle-stop apartments in less central areas where prices had been relatively flat," said a broker at another Dongtan District agency. "The main corridors along Dongtan Jungang-ro and Dongtan-daero have always been popular, but people are now paying attention to what you might call the side areas — because the shuttle buses run there too."

Dongtan's 84-square-meter apartment prices span a wide range — from outlying complexes below 600 million won to ultra-prime units near Dongtan Station exceeding 2 billion won. After the flagship Dongtan Station Lotte Castle's 84-square-meter units broke the 2 billion won mark in May, outlying complexes priced around 1 billion won have been catching up by leaning on their commuting convenience.

The Mokdong Hanshin The Hue complex in Dongtan District — completed in 2018 — also set a new record last month, with an 83-square-meter unit on the 20th floor selling for 920 million won. The complex is widely regarded as one of the most accessible in the Mokdong area for shuttle and wide-area bus stops. More than 50 transactions have taken place this year, pushing the actual transaction price up nearly 150 million won from a year ago, when units were trading in the mid-to-upper 600 million won range.

As interest in shuttle-zone properties has grown, some in the real estate industry have begun using commuter bus route maps as lecture materials or as a framework for introducing nearby apartment complexes to clients. In Dongtan, it is not hard to find agencies promoting buildings near shuttle stops as the most desirable units in a complex.

Experts say the phenomenon reflects Dongtan's unique role as a residential hub behind a semiconductor industrial cluster. "For semiconductor company employees, access to the campus — the factory — takes priority over access to Seoul," said Nam Hyeok-woo, a real estate researcher at Woori Bank. "Home prices are being ranked by how many shuttle lines stop nearby, how far the stop is, and whether the location also offers good access to Dongtan Station. The availability of shuttle buses that enable live-work proximity could also become the foundation for demand spreading to higher-priced areas like Bundang."

Industry insiders believe the live-work preference could push demand from semiconductor workers currently living in Dongtan into surrounding areas such as Bundang, Wirye, Gwanggyo and Yongin Suji. As Dongtan prices have surged — jumping more than 6% in a single month — buyers have growing incentive to consider nearby alternatives where similar commuting convenience can be had at comparable prices.

"Lately, quite a few couples in their 40s from Dongtan — parents thinking about school districts and the future — have been buying into remodeling complexes here," said a real estate agent in Bundang's Maehwa Maeul neighborhood. "With shuttle buses running here too, they seem to see it as a chance to secure both a good place to live and solid investment value at the same time."

However, industry observers caution that the shuttle-zone premium could diminish if the semiconductor sector slows or home prices fall broadly. "Areas like Dongtan and other shuttle-zone hotspots saw prices rise sharply in a short period, partly on speculative demand front-loaded during the upswing," one industry official said. "If conditions turn, a correction could set in and amplify the scale of any price decline."