The Born Korea announced Thursday that it has opened Paik's Coffee Nan-gok Nanum, a social-contribution store where young people with disabilities work directly, in partnership with the Jusarang Community Foundation.

The store is operated by the Jusarang Community Foundation, with The Born Korea covering initial setup costs — including purchases of major equipment and fixtures — and waiving franchise and royalty fees in full. Jusarang Community Foundation residents with disabilities are given the opportunity to work in an actual store and receive job training, with the aim of supporting their economic independence.

Young people with disabilities gain hands-on experience in customer service, product display and inventory management, building their job skills and ability to adapt to a real workplace. Revenue from the store will go toward the foundation's self-sufficiency programs, including education for children and youth with disabilities, childcare supplies and medical expense support for single-parent families, and support for mothers in crisis — all part of Jusarang Community Foundation's independence-support initiatives.

To help the store open smoothly, The Born Korea covered the cost of essential equipment and fixtures — including a coffee machine, ice maker and refrigerator — and supported the full preparation process, including staff training. The company also waived all franchise and royalty fees to reduce the financial burden of the initial setup and lay a stable foundation for operations.

"We will continue to leverage our capabilities and infrastructure as a food-service company to carry out social-contribution activities that allow us to grow together with local communities," a company official said.