Aircraft maintenance directly tied to passenger safety 'Supporting a comfortable work environment'

Parata Air said Thursday it has distributed cooling vests to field mechanics to improve working conditions and strengthen flight safety ahead of the peak summer heat season.

The vests are intended to prevent heat-related illness among mechanics who carry out aircraft inspections and maintenance work under high temperatures and intense sunlight.

Because aircraft maintenance is a core function directly tied to passenger safety, a mechanic's concentration and physical condition are critical factors in safe flight operations. Runways and aprons in summer are particularly harsh environments, where radiant heat from the ground drives apparent temperatures significantly higher, making health management and improved working conditions for mechanics who spend long hours outdoors a top priority.

Parata Air said it expects the cooling vests to help mechanics maintain work quality and focus even during extreme heat.

"Safe flight operations begin with thorough maintenance, and thorough maintenance is only possible when the mechanics on the ground are healthy and focused," a Parata Air official said. "We will continue to expand support so that our field staff can work in the best possible conditions, and we will keep investing in safety management and maintenance quality so that customers can fly with greater peace of mind."

Meanwhile, Parata Air is preparing to launch flights to the United States in the first half of next year, adding an Airbus A330-200 wide-body jet as its fifth aircraft. The carrier currently operates four aircraft — two Airbus A320-200 narrow-bodies and two A330-200 wide-bodies — across nine routes, comprising two domestic and seven international destinations.