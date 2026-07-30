Comedian Kim Suk has revealed how she parted ways with a manager who could not break a road rage habit.

The story came up Wednesday on the YouTube channel VIVO TV in episode 580 of "Bimil Bojang" ("Secret Guaranteed").

The episode featured a letter from a woman set to marry next May, who wrote in about her fiancé's aggressive driving.

The writer said her fiancé had a tendency to lose his temper behind the wheel, and that she had witnessed him engage in road rage while riding in a friend's car.

"As we were pulling out of a supermarket parking lot, my friend hesitated for a moment and the car behind us started honking like crazy and tailing us," she wrote. "The driver rolled down the window and screamed, 'Hey, pull over! Pull over, you son of a b----!' and kept following us."

She added that she was so shocked she could not bring herself to tell her fiancé she had been in the car. "He's usually so sweet," she wrote. "Can his anger issues really be fixed?"

Kim advised the woman to treat the incident as a warning. "Your ancestors are looking out for you," she said. "This is your chance — run."

Kim then shared her own experience, saying she had once worked with a manager who had the same problem.

"He was a really kind person, but he would do road rage when he drove — even when I was in the car," Kim said. "I told him to stop, and he apologized. But then he did it again."

She said she confronted him a second time. "I told him, 'Didn't I tell you not to do that? Why are you flashing your high beams? That's rude. Just let the other car in,'" Kim said. "He said he understood."

But the manager still could not kick the habit. Kim said she eventually lost her patience, telling him as they got out of the car: "Starting today, you're done. I can't work with someone who drives like that." She said she immediately asked the agency to assign her a new manager.

"I think he ended up quitting as a manager altogether," Kim said. She added that she later heard from the agency's head that the manager had driven so recklessly that the car was constantly dented and scratched.

"He did it even with me sitting in the back seat, so there was no way he was ever going to change," she said.

Road rage — using a vehicle to threaten or assault another person — is treated as a criminal offense under South Korea's criminal code rather than the Road Traffic Act, and carries heavy penalties.