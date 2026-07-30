FIFA has launched formal disciplinary proceedings against Argentina's national team over a post-match brawl at the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final and a banner reading "Las Malvinas are ours" displayed after the semifinal.

AFP reported Thursday that FIFA had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Argentina players following the altercation that broke out after their final loss to Spain.

Several Argentina players and team officials scuffled with Spanish players after the July 20 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which Argentina lost 1-0.

Five individuals face disciplinary action for unsporting behavior: Argentina's Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and Leandro Paredes, Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala, and Spain's Gavi.

FIFA also said it would investigate Argentina's display of a banner reading "Las Malvinas are ours" after their 2-1 semifinal victory over England.

The proceedings will examine potential violations covering unsporting protests, unlawful conduct, discriminatory and racist behavior, and stadium order and security.

"FIFA takes very seriously the racist chants and gestures by players and spectators, kickoff delays, the display of inappropriate messages, and the throwing of objects during Argentina's matches at this World Cup," the governing body said.